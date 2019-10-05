8 p.m. at Colorado • Pepsi Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Rivals in Central keep lining up

Preview: This is the second of seven matchups against the Central Division over the Wild’s first 14 games. The Wild also played the Avalanche early in its schedule last season, dropping its opener 4-1 on the road. Overall, the team went 2-2 vs. Colorado in 2018-19. It’s possible D Carson Soucy makes his season debut by replacing Nick Seeler.

Players to watch: Wild C Eric Staal had five points, including three goals, in four games vs. the Avalanche last season. Colorado RW Joonas Donskoi scored twice in his team debut Thursday after signing a four-year contract in the summer. RW Mikko Rantanen also had a pair of goals in the 5-3 win over Calgary.

Numbers: G Devan Dubnyk is one game shy of 300 with the Wild. LW Jason Zucker registered a team-high five shots Thursday. Dating to last season, including the playoffs, the Avalanche is 16-3-1 in its past 20 home games.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) is out. Avalanche D Ian Cole (hip) is also out.

Sarah McLellan