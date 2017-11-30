The Wild continues to tinker with its back end, as the team claimed defenseman Nate Prosser off waivers Thursday.

Fellow blue liner Kyle Quincey went unclaimed after he was placed on waivers by the Wild Wednesday.

Prosser has spent the bulk of his career with the Wild, skating in 282 career games in parts of eight seasons. This was the second time the Wild claimed Prosser off waivers from the Blues.

The 31-year-old played one game for the Blues this season after signing a two-year, two-way contract with St. Louis in August. A native of Elk River, Prosser ranks seventh in Wild history in blocked shots and 10th in games played among defensemen.

Prosser was originally signed as a free agent by the Wild on March 18, 2010. He’ll wear sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.

Projected lineup:

Daniel Winnik-Mikko Koivu-Mikael Granlund

Marcus Foligno-Eric Staal-Nino Niederreiter

Jason Zucker-Charlie Coyle-Chris Stewart

Tyler Ennis-Matt Cullen-Zack Mitchell

Ryan Suter- Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Gustav Olofsson

Mike Reilly-Ryan Murphy

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

3-0-1: The Wild’s record over its last four home games.

27:03: Defenseman Ryan Suter’s average time on ice, which leads the NHL.

24.3: The Wild’s efficiency on the power play, which ranks fourth in the league.

22: The amount of games it’s taken the Golden Knights to post 15 wins, an NHL record for fewest games to reach that threshold by a team in its first season.

9-1: Vegas’ record when it scores first.

About the Golden Knights:

At 15-7-1, the Golden Knights are off to a terrific start in their first season and currently sit atop the Pacific Division. Vegas became the first expansion team in NHL history to debut 3-0 and first to win eight of its first nine games during its inaugural season. Before a 3-0 loss to the Stars Tuesday, the team had rattled of five straight wins – its second five-game win streak of the season. Center William Karlsson has a team-high 21 points and 13 goals. Winger James Neal has 13 points in 22 career games against the Wild.