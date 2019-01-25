Players are in the midst of an eight-day break, but that hasn't stopped Wild management from fussing with the roster.

The team claimed defenseman Anthony Bitetto off waivers from the Predators Friday, its second addition to the blue line this week. After a win over the Golden Knights Monday, the Wild traded for Vegas defenseman Brad Hunt.

Bitetto is another familiar face to General Manager Paul Fenton, who was an assistant general manager with the Predators before joining the Wild before this season. The left-shot, 28-year-old has skated in 18 games this season, chipping in three assists. Overall, through parts of five seasons, Bitetto has two goals and 19 points in 114 career games.

A sixth round pick by the Predators in 2010, Bitetto gives the Wild more depth once it resumes playing next Friday against the Stars in Dallas.

His addition, coupled with the eventual activation of center Eric Fehr off injured reserve, would put the Wild at the 23-man roster limit.