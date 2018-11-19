GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Corey Crawford, Blackhawks: Posted 39 saves.

2. Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks: The captain scored a goal and added an assist.

3. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger contributed his second goal in as many games.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Points for the Wild over the past two games, the first time that’s happened all season.

1 Goal on 15 second-period shots by the Wild.

3 Losses for the Wild over the past four games.

Sarah McLellan