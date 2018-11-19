GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Corey Crawford, Blackhawks: Posted 39 saves.
2. Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks: The captain scored a goal and added an assist.
3. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger contributed his second goal in as many games.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Points for the Wild over the past two games, the first time that’s happened all season.
1 Goal on 15 second-period shots by the Wild.
3 Losses for the Wild over the past four games.
Sarah McLellan
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Gordon, Vucevic lead Magic as Knicks lose 5th straight
Aaron Gordon dunked for the Orlando Magic just 20 seconds into the game, and the New York Knicks never caught up.
Wild
Success at home hasn't come as easily for Wild as it did a season ago
Remaining a near lock at Xcel Energy Center, on the heels of a 27-6-8 record in 2017-18, appears to be a work in progress.
Wild
Crawford registers 39 saves, Blackhawks beat Wild 3-1
The Chicago Blackhawks got off to a fast start and then leaned on Corey Crawford to pull out a sorely needed win.
Vikings
Redskins lose Smith for season to broken leg; Mariota hurt
Thirty-three years to the day after the Redskins lost quarterback Joe Theismann to a broken leg, Alex Smith's season ended on an eerily similar injury…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.