GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger capitalized twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and had an assist.

2. Eric Staal, Wild: The center had a goal and two assists.

3. Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks: The winger scored twice and chipped in an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Assists and a goal for defenseman Ryan Suter.

6 Points for Staal and winger Jason Zucker on the season.

72 Wild shot attempts against Chicago, including 46 on goal.

SARAH McLELLAN