GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger capitalized twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and had an assist.
2. Eric Staal, Wild: The center had a goal and two assists.
3. Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks: The winger scored twice and chipped in an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Assists and a goal for defenseman Ryan Suter.
6 Points for Staal and winger Jason Zucker on the season.
72 Wild shot attempts against Chicago, including 46 on goal.
SARAH McLELLAN
