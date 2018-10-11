7 p.m. vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild can’t win; Chicago can’t lose

Preview: The Wild still is seeking its first win after opening the season 0-1-1. This is the team’s first game since Saturday. As for the Blackhawks, they’ve started 2-0-1. All three of their games have gone to overtime.

Players to watch: Captain Jonathan Toews has a team-high five goals. Winger Patrick Kane is tied with Toews for the most points (six). Rookie defenseman Henri Jokiharju has five assists.

Numbers: The Wild has scored two goals off 51 shots. Its power play has gone 0-for-5. Chicago is averaging 34.7 shots through its first three games. Kane has 39 points in 45 career games against the Wild.

Injuries: Blackhawks G Corey Crawford (concussion), Ds Gustav Forsling (wrist) and Connor Murphy (back) and F Andreas Martinsen (back) are out.

