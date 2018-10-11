MIKKO KOIVU FILE
Age: 35 Size: 6-3, 219 pounds Pos.: Center Captain: Since 2009
Drafted: First round, sixth overall in 2001
Wild team records: Games (927), assists (465), points (660), plus-minus (70), shots (2,108).
Chasing another: His 193 goals are second, 26 behind Marian Gaborik.
Contract: Koivu is in the first season of a two-year, $11M deal.
Did you know? 322 NHL players have skated in 1,000 games, including Koivu’s teammate Eric Staal (1,095).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Koivu's value to Wild is measured in the win column
Lack of public praise doesn't bother Wild captain Mikko Koivu because he knows he has the respect and appreciation of his teammates. "To me," he said, "that matters the most."
Wolves
Reusse: Once an underdog, Butler has turned into an egomaniac NBA star
The feeling in Chicago was that Jimmy Butler's game stopped growing a few years ago, as his head grew ever larger. That was on display with his shenanigans Wednesday at Wolves practice.
Vikings
'It's all good': Waynes ready to return to Vikings lineup
The Vikings have played the last six-plus quarters without Trae Waynes, who was concussed while defending Brandin Cooks' 47-yard touchdown reception near halftime of the 38-31 loss to the Rams on Sept. 27.
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings' nose tackle Joseph sees defense improving
Linval Joseph, the Vikings' 329-pound nose tackle, displayed his athleticism on a stunning 64-yard fumble return Sunday vs. Philadelphia.
Wolves
Perfect practice storm: Butler 'brutally honest' in raw return to Wolves
Jimmy Butler returned to Wolves practice Wednesday - the first time since requesting a trade three weeks ago. His presence on the court caused a stir in the process.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.