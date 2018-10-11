MIKKO KOIVU FILE

Age: 35 Size: 6-3, 219 pounds Pos.: Center Captain: Since 2009

Drafted: First round, sixth overall in 2001

Wild team records: Games (927), assists (465), points (660), plus-minus (70), shots (2,108).

Chasing another: His 193 goals are second, 26 behind Marian Gaborik.

Contract: Koivu is in the first season of a two-year, $11M deal.

Did you know? 322 NHL players have skated in 1,000 games, including Koivu’s teammate Eric Staal (1,095).