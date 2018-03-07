GAME RECAP
Star Tribune’s Three Stars
1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored twice to sit tied for fourth in the NHL in goals with 36.
2. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The captain set up two goals to extend his point streak to five games.
3. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman assisted on both of Staal’s goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Goals by the Wild in 3 minutes, 28 seconds — the fastest four in franchise history.
13 Wild players with at least a point.
67 Points in 67 games for Staal.
SARAH MCLELLAN
