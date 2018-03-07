GAME RECAP

Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored twice to sit tied for fourth in the NHL in goals with 36.

2. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The captain set up two goals to extend his point streak to five games.

3. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman assisted on both of Staal’s goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Goals by the Wild in 3 minutes, 28 seconds — the fastest four in franchise history.

13 Wild players with at least a point.

67 Points in 67 games for Staal.

SARAH MCLELLAN