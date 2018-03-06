7 p.m., vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Xcel Energy Center, FSN, 100.3-FM.

Hurricanes on fringe of final playoff spot

Preview: The Wild concludes a quick two-game homestand against the Hurricanes, who defeated the Wild 5-4 in a shootout Oct. 7. The team’s 52 points on home ice is the most in the NHL. Carolina had a three-game point streak end Sunday with a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg. That put the team two points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Players to watch: Winger Teuvo Teravainen has scored in a career-high four consecutive games. Winger Sebastian Aho leads the team in goals with 23. In 30 career games against the Wild, winger Justin Williams has 20 points. … The 34 goals by the Wild’s Eric Staal left him six behind league leader Alexander Ovechkin entering Monday.

Numbers: The Wild won four straight against the Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center. Its 38 points since the calendar flipped to 2018 are the second most in the Western Conference. Teravainen and Aho have combined for 21 points in their past 12 games. Center Jordan Staal has won 55.8 percent of faceoffs.

Injuries: Hurricanes forward Joakim Nordstrom (upper body) is day-to-day; Wild defenseman Nick Seeler missed practice Monday after he was sore from his first NHL fight Sunday, but coach Bruce Boudreau is hopeful Seeler plays Tuesday night.

SARAH MCLELLAN