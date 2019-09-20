Wild center Mikko Koivu said Saturday's game won't be the final test of his readiness. He has many more benchmarks to meet before he will consider himself fully healed, after knee surgery last February brought a premature end to his season.

That doesn't make him any less excited about his return. Koivu is expected to play his first game of the preseason against Colorado at Xcel Energy Center, giving him an initial idea of how his right knee will feel at game speed. During Friday's practice at Tria Rink, he centered Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin on the third line, sharing that duty with Joel Eriksson Ek.

Koivu had surgery Feb. 8 to repair a torn ACL and meniscus. He's keeping his expectations low for his first game in 7½ months, hoping just to feel comfortable enough to continue moving forward.

"It's the next step in the process,'' Koivu said. "I'm ready for it. You've got to get into the game action; it's always different from practice, or even a scrimmage with your own teammates.

"I want to get out there and play and see how it feels, and how I feel overall. There are still a lot of steps to take to be 100 percent. But this is a step you've got to take, and I think it's time.''

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau anticipates Koivu's puckhandling will be rusty after the long layoff, but he won't be judging him on that. Boudreau wants to get a look at Koivu's stamina and leg strength.

"He works so hard out there, you know he's working his best to get back,'' Boudreau said. "Hopefully, it will happen sooner rather than later.''

Fiala on his way

Kevin Fiala, who has been stuck in Europe while his U.S. work visa was being processed, finally has his documents in hand. The forward was scheduled to arrive in Minnesota on Friday night and practice with the team Saturday. If he appears ready to play, Boudreau plans to put him in the lineup for Sunday's preseason game at Colorado.

Fiala did not sign his two-year, $6 million contract until Sept. 11, and he could not start the visa application process until then.

"I haven't seen him yet,'' Boudreau said. "If he's in great shape, yeah, why not [play] Sunday? If he's in [OK] shape, we'll see. I don't want him to get hurt.''

Moving parts

Friday's practice featured some fresh line combinations. Eric Staal centered the top line with Zach Parise and Mats Zuccarello. The second line featured Jason Zucker, Ryan Donato and Drew Stafford, while Ryan Hartman and J.T. Brown rotated at right wing on the fourth line with center Victor Rask and left wing Marcus Foligno. Koivu and Eriksson Ek took turns at center on the third line between Greenway and Kunin.

"We haven't stopped the experiment,'' Boudreau said. "We just wanted to try different combinations.''

Two forwards who did not practice with the main group Friday, Nico Sturm and Gerald Mayhew, will accompany the Wild to Colorado for Sunday's game and a three-day stay in Vail for training and team bonding.

Etc.

•Defenseman Greg Pateryn still has not played a preseason game, and he did not practice Friday. Boudreau said Pateryn has a lower-body injury that is persistent but not serious. The timetable for his return hasn't been established.

•The Wild used three different power-play units in Friday's practice, emphasizing its wealth of options. As nice as that sounds, having so many players clamoring for power-play time does present a challenge for Boudreau. He said he will "work them all in'' during preseason play, giving everyone a chance to show what they can contribute.

"There is a logjam,'' Boudreau said. "Look at all the guys that are used to playing the power play. And we've got new guys knocking at the door.''