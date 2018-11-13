7 p.m. vs. Washington • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Cup champions mired in a slump

Preview: After compiling a 5-2 record during a string of seven consecutive road games, the Wild returns home for three in a row, beginning with the defending Stanley Cup champions. One of the NHL’s hottest teams, the Wild has won its past three games and 10 of its past 12. It is 5-0-2 at home, the only NHL team without a regulation loss on home ice this season. The Capitals come to St. Paul on a two-game losing streak and are 4-4-2 in their past 10.

Players to watch: Wild F Mikael Granlund is on a three-game point streak, with four goals and one assist in that span. ... With 340 career goals, Wild F Zach Parise needs one more to move ahead of Dave Christian for most career goals by an NHL player born in Minnesota. … Capitals F Alex Ovechkin, reunited Sunday with former linemates T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom in a bid to ignite Washington’s moribund offense, is tied for second in the league in goals (12).

Numbers: The league leader in come-from-behind victories, the Wild has won eight games in which its opponent has scored first. … Washington has scored only four goals in the past three games, and its dismal penalty kill has fallen to 29th in the league (71.7 percent).

Injuries: Capitals D Brooks Orpik (lower body) is out.

RACHEL BLOUNT