GAME RECAP
Star Tribune’s Three Stars
1. Cam Talbot, Flames: The goalie turned aside 42 shots.
2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goaltender made a season-high 35 saves and assisted on the team’s only goal.
3. Johnny Gaudreau, Flames: The winger scored the go-ahead goal in the second.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals by the Wild during two power plays.
1 Win for the Wild in its last five games.
4 Assists for Stalock in his career.
SARAH MCLELLAN
