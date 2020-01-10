GAME RECAP

Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Cam Talbot, Flames: The goalie turned aside 42 shots.

2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goaltender made a season-high 35 saves and assisted on the team’s only goal.

3. Johnny Gaudreau, Flames: The winger scored the go-ahead goal in the second.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals by the Wild during two power plays.

1 Win for the Wild in its last five games.

4 Assists for Stalock in his career.

SARAH MCLELLAN