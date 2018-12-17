There was no love lost between the Wild and Flames on Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. Just some blood.

Despite Wild coach Bruce Boudreau saying he didn't expect any animosity "at all" between the two clubs following a knee-on-knee hit by Calgary captain Mark Giordano on Wild captain Mikko Koivu nine days earlier - both came out swinging. Literally.

Here's a look at all three fights between the two teams, all in the opening 20 minutes of play, courtesy of hockeyfights.com via YouTube.

Happy holidays, eh.