GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored twice, his first two-goal effort of the season.

2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goaltender posted 30 saves.

3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman had a goal and finished plus-2.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 First-period goals by Parise, the second 2-0 lead after one the Wild has had on the road.

3 Points for Brodin during a three-game point streak, which is one game shy of tying his career high.

SARAH MCLELLAN