GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored twice, his first two-goal effort of the season.
2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goaltender posted 30 saves.
3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman had a goal and finished plus-2.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 First-period goals by Parise, the second 2-0 lead after one the Wild has had on the road.
3 Points for Brodin during a three-game point streak, which is one game shy of tying his career high.
SARAH MCLELLAN
Burakovsky scores twice, Avalanche beat Flames 3-2
Andre Burakovsky extended his recent surge with two more goals, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the slumping Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
Benn scores twice, streaking Stars beat Canucks 6-1
Jamie Benn scored twice, Ben Bishop made 32 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Gophers
Woolridge leads No. 8 Gonzaga over Texas-Arlington 72-66
The Gonzaga crowd roared when Killian Tillie was announced in the starting lineup Tuesday night.
Parise's goals get it started, Stalock shuts the door for Wild's win in Buffalo
Both of Zach Parise's goals came in the first period, a strong start by the Wild on the road that teed up one of its cleanest showings of the season.
Two-goal first period sets Wild up for win over Sabres in Buffalo
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 4-1 win over the Sabres Tuesday.