GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Sam Reinhart, Buffalo: The winger scored the deciding goal in the shootout to go along with a goal and assist in regulation.

2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman scored two goals.

3. Linus Ullmark, Buffalo: Posted 41 saves and stopped all three Wild players in the shootout.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power-play goals for the Sabres in two chances.

2 Assists by winger Luke Kunin in his return to the Wild’s lineup.

3 Tying goals by the Wild.

Sarah McLELLAN