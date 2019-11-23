Wild gameday

6 p.m. at Boston • TD Garden • FSN, 100.3-FM

Balance is a big Bruins strength

Preview: The Bruins (14-3-5) have the third-best record in the East. They are the league's second-best defensive team (2.36 goals against per game). The Wild (9-11-2) is six points out of the final West playoff spot after going 3-0-1 in its past four.

Players to watch: Bruins RW David Pastrnak leads the NHL with 20 goals. C Brad Marchand (15-22-37) is third in the league in scoring. G Tuuka Rask is second in the NHL with a 2.05 goals-against average. … Alex Stalock (2.56, .913) will be in goal for the Wild, with Devan Dubnyk sidelined. Kaapo Kahkonen could make his NHL debut in goal Monday vs. the Rangers or Tuesday in New Jersey. C Mikko Koivu has 699 career points.

Numbers: The Wild gets 30.4 % of its points from defensemen, tops in the NHL. … The Bruins have a .309 power play percentage, second-best in the league. … The Wild lost to the Bruins 4-0 in Boston and 3-0 at the X last year.

Injuries: Bruins D Torey Krug (upper body) is probable after missing a week. RW Carson Kuhlman (broken leg) and RW David Backes (upper body) are out. Dubnyk (personal), D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and W Marcus Foligno (lower body) are out for the Wild.

Chris Miller