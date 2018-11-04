GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Nick Seeler, Wild: The defenseman chipped in three points, including his first career goal.
2. Eric Fehr, Wild: The center had a goal and an assist.
3. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored the 400th goal of his career.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Different Wild players with at least a point.
16 Pucks on net by the Blues, a season low in shots against for the Wild.
45 Shots for the Wild, its most during a road game this season.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
DeRozan, Aldridge lead Spurs to 109-95 win over Pelicans
The San Antonio Spurs were nearly flawless in their execution against New Orleans, and that only added to the consternation of Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry.
Gophers
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama roll past No. 4 LSU, 29-0
Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes and ran 44 yards for a score in his toughest test this season, Alabama's defense stifled No. 4 LSU, and the top-ranked Crimson Tide remained unbeaten with a 29-0 victory Saturday night.
Wild
Wild turns in a complete game in 5-1 rout at St. Louis
Nine different WIld players contributed to the offense, including rookie defenseman Nick Seeler scoring his first career goal.
Wild
Wild builds off early lead to pull away from Blues
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-1 win over the Blues.
Gophers
No. 5 Michigan routs Penn State 42-7, wins 8th game in row
No. 5 Michigan wanted to do more than just beat No. 14 Penn State.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.