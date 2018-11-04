GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Nick Seeler, Wild: The defenseman chipped in three points, including his first career goal.

2. Eric Fehr, Wild: The center had a goal and an assist.

3. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored the 400th goal of his career.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Different Wild players with at least a point.

16 Pucks on net by the Blues, a season low in shots against for the Wild.

45 Shots for the Wild, its most during a road game this season.

SARAH MCLELLAN