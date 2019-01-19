8 p.m. vs. Columbus • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3 FM

Rask to make debut after trade

Preview: The Blue Jackets carried a four-game win streak into their Friday matchup with the Montreal Canadiens as they vied to stay atop the Metropolitan Division. C Victor Rask is poised to make his Wild debut after getting added in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. He was traveling to the Twin Cities on Friday and did not practice that day. The team also recalled defenseman Louie Belpedio from the American Hockey League, giving it seven defensemen and pushing it to the 23-man roster limit.

Players to watch: Columbus’ top line of Artemi Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson combined for 18 points during the team’s previous four games. Rask is expected to debut on a line with Zach Parise and Pontus Aberg.

Numbers: Parise registered a career-high 11 shots Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to Anaheim. The Blue Jackets are 6-1 vs. the Central Division.

Injuries: Wild D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) and F Eric Fehr (lower body) are out. Blue Jackets F Markus Hannikainen (elbow) is also out.

Sarah McLellan