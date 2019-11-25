NEW YORK – Last week ended in meltdown fashion for the Wild, with the team blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period before getting upended 5-4 in overtime by the Bruins Saturday in Boston.

But the single point the Wild earned capped off a 2-0-1 showing by the team over a five-day span, a positive the team is focusing on as it continues its three-game road trip Monday at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers.

“You’d like to have that second point,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “But the way I’m looking at it we got five out of six points last week. Let’s push forward.”

The start of Monday’s matchup could be telling.

While the Wild was falling apart in Boston Saturday, the Rangers were rallying in Montreal for a 6-5 win after being down by four goals.

“I’m looking for us to have a lot of energy and looking for the Rangers to say, ‘We can’t let that happen again because you can’t come back from 4-0 every night,’” Boudreau said. “So it should be an interesting first period.”

Goalie Alex Stalock will get the start Monday, his fourth in a row. Stalock’s 34 saves against the Bruins were a season high.

But on Tuesday, when the Wild finishes off a back-to-back in New Jersey, a new face will take over the crease.

Kaapo Kahkonen, who’s been backing up Stalock while Devan Dubnyk attends to a family issue, will get the start against the Devils.

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Luke Kunin

Ryan Donato-Victor Rask-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Brad Hunt

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

10: Points in winger Mats Zuccarello’s last 12 games.

1: Goal for winger Jason Zucker in each of his past three contests.

5-2-3: Record for the Wild over the last 10.

5: Assists for defenseman Ryan Suter in his past three games.

42: Points for winger Zach Parise in 54 career matchups vs. the Rangers.

About the Rangers:

The Rangers are only one point above the Wild in league standings, sitting 10-9-2. New York has been up and down of late; after an overtime win over the Penguins on Nov.12, New York dropped two in a row, won, lost and then won Saturday in Montreal. That was an impressive victory, as the Rangers overcame a four-goal deficit. Offseason acquisition Artemi Panarin leads the team in goals (12) and points (27). Goalie Henrik Lundqvist is 5-5-1 with a 3.37 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.