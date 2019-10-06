GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche: The winger scored and set up the game-winner.

2. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman had an assist and was a physical presence with four hits.

3. Philipp Grubauer, Avalanche: The goalie pocketed 29 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Points for Wild defensemen, bumping their season total to six.

5 Penalty kills for the Wild in six shorthanded situations.

28 Saves for goaltender Devan Dubnyk in his 300th game with the Wild.

SARAH MCLELLAN