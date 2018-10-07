Wild forward Luke Kunin continues to progress from a torn ACL in his left knee, as Kunin was assigned to the American Hockey League Sunday.

To be sent to Iowa, Kunin would have been given medical clearance – a milestone he seemed on the brink of Saturday after particiatping in the team's morning skate and passing coach Bruce Boudreau's skating test. The 20-year-old started the season on injured reserve.

Since rejoining the Wild for training camp, team brass has said a stint in the AHL is likely for Kunin to help him get up to speed for game action.

“He hasn’t played a preseason game yet,” Boudreau said Saturday. “So common sense says he’s going to go down and play some games. But the biggest thing is to get him healthy. He’s what we need in this organization, a good young player who can play. So to get him playing at top speed would be the ideal thing rather than just throwing him into the fire up here right away.”

Kunin has been sidelined ever since he was injured March 4 against the Red Wings. He made his NHL debut earlier in the season and ended up scoring twice and finishing with four points in 19 games with the Wild before getting hurt. He also had 10 goals and 19 points in 36 games with Iowa. The University of Wisconsin alum was drafted in the first round, 15th overall, in 2016.