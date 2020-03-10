Forward Gerald Mayhew won't be with the Wild when the team resumes practice Wednesday.

Mayhew was returned to the American Hockey League Tuesday, a move that suggests center Eric Staal is likely to rejoin the group after missing last week's road trip following a death in his family. After assigning Mayhew, the Wild is at 13 forwards.

In six games after being recalled from Iowa on Feb.23, Mayhew registered seven shots, six hits and four blocked shots while being a plus-2. Overall, he has two goals in 13 games with the Wild.

With Iowa this season, Mayhew has already set career highs in goals (39), points (61), penalty minutes (68), power play goals (13) and game-winning goals (10) in 48 games. The 27-year-old winger leads the AHL in goals and game-winning goals, and his goal total is the most in the AHL since Cory Conacher's 39 in 2011-12.

After a 2-1 road trip through California, the Wild will be back in action Thursday at home against Vegas.