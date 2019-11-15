GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger’s game-winning goal in the third period was his first of the season.
2. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored and had an assist.
3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger opened the scoring and put four shots on net.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Goals by Fiala in his past six games.
20 Shots by the Wild in the first period, the most shots the team has registered in a period this season.
100 Career power-play points for Parise with the Wild.
SARAH MCLELLAN