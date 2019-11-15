GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger’s game-winning goal in the third period was his first of the season.

2. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored and had an assist.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger opened the scoring and put four shots on net.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Goals by Fiala in his past six games.

20 Shots by the Wild in the first period, the most shots the team has registered in a period this season.

100 Career power-play points for Parise with the Wild.

SARAH MCLELLAN