7 p.m. vs. Arizona • NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Back in town on a back-to-back

Preview: The Wild finishes off a back-to-back by returning home to host the Coyotes. Last season, the team was 5-7-3 in the second half of a back-to-back. Arizona has won just once in four games. The Coyotes have been shut out three times.

Players to watch: Center Dylan Strome has won nearly 67 percent of faceoffs. Winger Clayton Keller was a finalist for the Calder Trophy last season as the league’s top rookie. Goalie Antti Raanta has a .903 save percentage in four games.

Numbers: Goalie Devan Dubnyk is 6-6-4 in his career against the Coyotes. The Wild went 1-1-1 vs. the Coyotes last season. Arizona is averaging 36.5 shots per game. The team has scored just twice.

Injuries: Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is out. Coyotes Fs Christian Dvorak (upper body) and Alex Galchenyuk (lower body) and D Jakob Chychrun (lower body) are also out.

SARAH MCLELLAN