GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Ryan Miller, Ducks: The goaltender posted 31 saves for his first shutout of the season.
2. Jakob Silfverberg, Ducks: The winger scored the game’s deciding goal.
3. Ryan Kesler, Ducks: The center had an insurance goal among his four shots on net.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals in three third-period power plays for the Wild.
15 Power play tallies against the Wild in the past 13 games.
156 Minutes without a Wild goal.
SARAH McLELLAN
