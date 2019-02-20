GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Ryan Miller, Ducks: The goaltender posted 31 saves for his first shutout of the season.

2. Jakob Silfverberg, Ducks: The winger scored the game’s deciding goal.

3. Ryan Kesler, Ducks: The center had an insurance goal among his four shots on net.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals in three third-period power plays for the Wild.

15 Power play tallies against the Wild in the past 13 games.

156 Minutes without a Wild goal.

SARAH McLELLAN