Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a husband and wife dead Friday in rural Mapleton, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Friday to a “domestic altercation” between Timothy Moore, 57, and Lori Moore, 49.

Authorities say Timothy Moore told dispatch by phone that he shot his wife and that she was dead. He also told dispatchers that he intended to take his own life, according to Captain Paul Barta.

Additional law enforcement arrived on the scene and determined that both Timothy and Lori Moore were dead inside their home from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.