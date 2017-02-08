Minnehaha Academy closed its Upper School campus for the rest of the week after what appears to be an outbreak of the norovirus.

The Lower and Middle schools are not affected by the closure.

School officials notified the Minnesota Department of Health, which indicated the widespread illness appears to be the norovirus. Students who contract the virus are advised to stay home for at least 24 hours after all the symptoms end.

Norovirus can cause the sudden onset of severe vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Mayo Clinic. The virus is highly contagious and commonly spread through food or water that is contaminated during preparation or contaminated surfaces. You can also be infected through close contact with an infected person.

Diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure, according to the Mayo website. Norovirus symptoms last one to three days.

The Upper School was closed at noon Wednesday to help stem the spread of the virus. An industrial cleaning service will clean and sanitize the building, according to a message posted on the school’s website.

The Upper School will reopen Monday.

Students should check the school’s digital learning program and e-mails for the rest of the week.