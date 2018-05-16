On her 2015 comeback tour, Shania Twain brought pop hitmaker Gavin “I Don’t Want to Be” DeGraw as her opening act. On Tuesday, she brought little known Bastian Baker to warm up for her at Xcel Energy Center.

Little known unless, like Twain, you live in Switzerland. Baker’s a famous singer-songwriter there. He also served as a coach on the Belgium version of “The Voice.”

At least he knew where he was on Tuesday. When performing solo with just his acoustic guitar, the 26-year-old said it was nice to be in the building where his friend works. His friend? 25-year-old Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter. He’s from Switzerland, too.