Jorge Alcala
Relief pitcher (Age: 24)
September call-up pitched just 1⅔ innings. Good fastball, shaky control.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Minor league reliever.
Jose Berrios
Starting pitcher (Age: 25)
Made $620,000 in 2019, heads into his first arbitration season where he stands to see his salary at least double.
Contract: Arbitration eligible.
2020 outlook: No. 1 starter with Twins.
Randy Dobnak
Starting pitcher (Age: 24)
The Twins have no choice but to renovate their rotation for 2020, and Dobnak, after big jump in 2019, is in consideration.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Twins’ No. 5 starter.
Tyler Duffey
Relief pitcher (Age: 29)
Duffey has figured things out. His timing couldn’t be better, as he enters arbitration after the best season of his career.
Contract: Eligible for arbitration.
2020 outlook: Key piece of the bullpen.
Sam Dyson
Relief pitcher (Age: 31)
Shoulder surgery ended his season and likely will cost him most of 2020. Twins are likely to non-tender him.
Contract: Final year of arbitration.
2020 outlook: Unsigned, rehabbing.
Kyle Gibson
Starting pitcher (Age: 32)
Weakened as E. coli and ulcerative colitis wreaked havoc with his system. Former first-rounder was not himself.
Contract: Free agent.
2020 outlook: With another team.
Stephen Gonsalves
Starting pitcher (Age: 25)
Arrived at spring training trying to get his fastball back up to 95 mph. Elbow problems ruined his season.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Starter in minor leagues.
Brusdar Graterol
Starting pitcher (Age: 21)
September call-up made the postseason roster thanks to a triple-digit fastball that he commanded fairly well.
Contract: Major league minimum.
2020 outlook: Maybe big league starter.
Ryne Harper
Relief pitcher (Age: 30)
Curveball master was sent to the minors after 61 appearances and will have to fight for a spot next season.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Class AAA Rochester.
Trevor Hildenberger
Relief pitcher (Age: 28)
Once considered a key part of the bullpen, Hildenberger has struggled and this season battled a flexor mass strain.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Long shot for big leagues.
Zack Littell
Relief pitcher (Age: 24)
Yo-yoed between the Twins and Class AAA but posted a 0.75 ERA in September.
Contract: Major league minimum.
2020 outlook: Twins bullpen.
Trevor May
Relief pitcher (Age: 30)
Has been a work in progress but settled into a key role in the bullpen, posting a 1.33 ERA over his last 24 games.
Contract: Third year arbitration.
2020 outlook: Solid Twins reliever.
Jake Odorizzi
Starting pitcher (Age: 29)
Will make big money. All-Star coming off the best season of his career. Twins need to keep him in their rotation.
Contract: Free agent.
2020 outlook: Big contract with Twins.
Martin Perez
Starting pitcher (Age: 28)
The Twins hold an option for $7.5 million. After looking like a free agent steal, Perez fell apart in the second half.
Contract: Team option for 2020.
2020 outlook: 50-50 he’ll be with Twins.
Sean Poppen
Starting pitcher (Age: 25)
Four appearances for the Twins before returning to the minors in August and coming down with an elbow injury.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Minor leagues.
Taylor Rogers
Relief pitcher (Age: 29)
He’s become one of the best lefthanded relievers in the game. He made $1.5 million in 2019 and will get a big bump.
Contract: Second year arbitration.
2020 outlook: Likely Twins closer.
Fernando Romero
Relief pitcher (Age: 24)
A new delivery is helping him repeat his mechanics, and he could be in position to help the club in 2020.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Starts season in minors.
Sergio Romo
Relief pitcher (Age: 36)
Who knows where his next pitch will be thrown, but the Twins might keep his agent’s number on speed dial.
Contract: Free agent.
2020 outlook: Likely with another team.
Devin Smeltzer
Starting pitcher (Age: 24)
Bit of a surprise; showed the ability to slow down a batting order despite not having overpowering stuff.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Back of Twins rotation.
Cody Stashak
Relief pitcher (Age: 25)
He’s not overpowering but is crafty within the strike zone. Walked one batter in 25 innings with Twins.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Twins reliever.
Kohl Stewart
Starting pitcher (Age: 25)
Twins will have to make room on their 40-man roster this offseason, and the former first-round pick could be a casualty.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: With another team.
Lewis Thorpe
Relief pitcher (Age: 23)
The Twins could use another lefty in the bullpen next season, and Thorpe showed flashes of being a candidate for that spot.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Opens year in Rochester.
Willians Astudillo
Catcher-infielder (Age: 27)
Fan favorite spent a chunk of the season with an oblique strain; upon his return, did not have the lightning in his bat.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Starts in minors.
Jason Castro
Catcher (Age: 32)
The rise of Mitch Garver marginalized Castro, who was returning from knee surgery. He will likely test free agency.
Contract: Free agent.
2020 outlook: Starter with another team.
Mitch Garver
Catcher (Age: 28)
One of the most improved players in baseball, showed terrific power for his position and made strides defensively. Twins could try to sign him long-term.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Twins’ No. 1 catcher.
Ehire Adrianza
Infielder (Age: 30)
Adrianza is the classic utility player but is headed to arbitration after making $1.3 million in 2019. Is he worth it?
Contract: Final year of arbitration.
2020 outlook: Twins keep him.
Luis Arraez
Infielder (Age: 22)
The Twins’ reworked lineup should have him batting first with his quality strike zone knowledge and bats skills.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Twins' leadoff hitter.
C.J. Cron
First base (Age: 29)
Hit 25 homers despite an injured thumb; likely will get $8 million in arbitration. Will Twins bring him back or move Miguel Sano to first?
Contract: Third year arbitration.
2020 outlook: Toss-up to stay with Twins.
Marwin Gonzalez
Infielder-outfielder (Age: 30)
Ended up subbing for injured players for most of the season. Twins must decide whether to hand him a position.
Contract: Signed through 2020.
2020 outlook: Probably the same role.
Nick Gordon
Infielder (Age: 23)
With Royce Lewis at Class AA, oft-injured Gordon is running out of time to show what he can do.
Contract: Minor league.
2020 outlook: Class AAA Rochester.
Jorge Polanco
Shortstop (Age: 26)
Twins got immediate return on their investment, as Polanco became an All-Star and key figure in their offense.
Contract: Signed through 2024.
2020 outlook: Starting shortstop.
Miguel Sano
Infielder (Age: 26)
Will the Twins move him from third to first? He figured some things out this season and will get a nice raise from the $2.65 million he made in 2019.
Contract: Second year arbitration.
2020 outlook: Starter at third or first.
Jonathan Schoop
Second base (Age: 27)
Hit 23 home runs but was on the bench for the playoffs; the Twins’ farm system has middle infielders getting close to the majors. Could stick — and Nelson Cruz would like that — if Sano moves to first and Arraez plays third.
Contract: Free agent.
2020 outlook: 50-50 to return.
Ronald Torreyes
Infielder (Age: 27)
He gets a bump from $800,000 in 2020, so team could go cheaper elsewhere.
Contract: Second year arbitration.
2020 outlook: With another organization.
Byron Buxton
Outfielder (Age: 25)
Too many injuries and wasted seasons, but should be back around Opening Day to provide a spark few teams have.
Contract: Second year arbitration.
2020 outlook: Starting center fielder.
Jake Cave
Outfielder (Age: 26)
Cave is serviceable as a reserve outfielder and provides some pop at the plate.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Twins reserve.
Max Kepler
Outfielder (Age: 26)
On his way to a massive season when a shoulder injury ruined his September. Has a chance to surpass Shawn Green comparisons made when he was signed.
Contract: Signed through 2023.
2020 outlook: Starting right fielder.
Ryan LaMarre
Outfielder (Age: 30)
Late-season pickup for thin outfield.
Contract: First year arbitration.
2020 outlook: With another team.
Ian Miller
Outfielder (Age: 27)
Acquired in August for depth in minors.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Class AAA Rochester.
Eddie Rosario
Outfielder (Age: 28)
Passed 30 homers and 100 RBI this season but seemed to be in the spotlight for not hustling or making accurate throws.
Contract: Second year arbitration.
2020 outlook: Starting left fielder.
Lamonte Wade Jr.
Outfielder (Age: 25)
Debuted and showed off excellent discipline at plate while improving contact. Can play all three outfield spots.
Contract: Pre-arbitration.
2020 outlook: Destined for Rochester.
Nelson Cruz
Designated Hitter (Age: 39)
Papa Bomba led the offense with 41 homers while driving in 108 runs. His wisdom and mentorship are invaluable. Can he cheat Father Time again?
Contract: Team option for 2020.
2020 outlook: Fixture at DH.