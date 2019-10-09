Jorge Alcala

Relief pitcher (Age: 24)

September call-up pitched just 1⅔ innings. Good fastball, shaky control.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Minor league reliever.

Jose Berrios

Starting pitcher (Age: 25)

Made $620,000 in 2019, heads into his first arbitration season where he stands to see his salary at least double.

Contract: Arbitration eligible.

2020 outlook: No. 1 starter with Twins.

Randy Dobnak

Starting pitcher (Age: 24)

The Twins have no choice but to renovate their rotation for 2020, and Dobnak, after big jump in 2019, is in consideration.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Twins’ No. 5 starter.

Tyler Duffey

Relief pitcher (Age: 29)

Duffey has figured things out. His timing couldn’t be better, as he enters arbitration after the best season of his career.

Contract: Eligible for arbitration.

2020 outlook: Key piece of the bullpen.

Sam Dyson

Relief pitcher (Age: 31)

Shoulder surgery ended his season and likely will cost him most of 2020. Twins are likely to non-tender him.

Contract: Final year of arbitration.

2020 outlook: Unsigned, rehabbing.

Kyle Gibson

Starting pitcher (Age: 32)

Weakened as E. coli and ulcerative colitis wreaked havoc with his system. Former first-rounder was not himself.

Contract: Free agent.

2020 outlook: With another team.

Stephen Gonsalves

Starting pitcher (Age: 25)

Arrived at spring training trying to get his fastball back up to 95 mph. Elbow problems ruined his season.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Starter in minor leagues.

Brusdar Graterol

Starting pitcher (Age: 21)

September call-up made the postseason roster thanks to a triple-digit fastball that he commanded fairly well.

Contract: Major league minimum.

2020 outlook: Maybe big league starter.

Ryne Harper

Relief pitcher (Age: 30)

Curveball master was sent to the minors after 61 appearances and will have to fight for a spot next season.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Class AAA Rochester.

Trevor Hildenberger

Relief pitcher (Age: 28)

Once considered a key part of the bullpen, Hildenberger has struggled and this season battled a flexor mass strain.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Long shot for big leagues.

Zack Littell

Relief pitcher (Age: 24)

Yo-yoed between the Twins and Class AAA but posted a 0.75 ERA in September.

Contract: Major league minimum.

2020 outlook: Twins bullpen.

Trevor May

Relief pitcher (Age: 30)

Has been a work in progress but settled into a key role in the bullpen, posting a 1.33 ERA over his last 24 games.

Contract: Third year arbitration.

2020 outlook: Solid Twins reliever.

Jake Odorizzi

Starting pitcher (Age: 29)

Will make big money. All-Star coming off the best season of his career. Twins need to keep him in their rotation.

Contract: Free agent.

2020 outlook: Big contract with Twins.

Martin Perez

Starting pitcher (Age: 28)

The Twins hold an option for $7.5 million. After looking like a free agent steal, Perez fell apart in the second half.

Contract: Team option for 2020.

2020 outlook: 50-50 he’ll be with Twins.

Sean Poppen

Starting pitcher (Age: 25)

Four appearances for the Twins before returning to the minors in August and coming down with an elbow injury.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Minor leagues.

Taylor Rogers

Relief pitcher (Age: 29)

He’s become one of the best lefthanded relievers in the game. He made $1.5 million in 2019 and will get a big bump.

Contract: Second year arbitration.

2020 outlook: Likely Twins closer.

Fernando Romero

Relief pitcher (Age: 24)

A new delivery is helping him repeat his mechanics, and he could be in position to help the club in 2020.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Starts season in minors.

Sergio Romo

Relief pitcher (Age: 36)

Who knows where his next pitch will be thrown, but the Twins might keep his agent’s number on speed dial.

Contract: Free agent.

2020 outlook: Likely with another team.

Devin Smeltzer

Starting pitcher (Age: 24)

Bit of a surprise; showed the ability to slow down a batting order despite not having overpowering stuff.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Back of Twins rotation.

Cody Stashak

Relief pitcher (Age: 25)

He’s not overpowering but is crafty within the strike zone. Walked one batter in 25 innings with Twins.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Twins reliever.

Kohl Stewart

Starting pitcher (Age: 25)

Twins will have to make room on their 40-man roster this offseason, and the former first-round pick could be a casualty.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: With another team.

Lewis Thorpe

Relief pitcher (Age: 23)

The Twins could use another lefty in the bullpen next season, and Thorpe showed flashes of being a candidate for that spot.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Opens year in Rochester.

Willians Astudillo

Catcher-infielder (Age: 27)

Fan favorite spent a chunk of the season with an oblique strain; upon his return, did not have the lightning in his bat.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Starts in minors.

Jason Castro

Catcher (Age: 32)

The rise of Mitch Garver marginalized Castro, who was returning from knee surgery. He will likely test free agency.

Contract: Free agent.

2020 outlook: Starter with another team.

Mitch Garver

Catcher (Age: 28)

One of the most improved players in baseball, showed terrific power for his position and made strides defensively. Twins could try to sign him long-term.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Twins’ No. 1 catcher.

Ehire Adrianza

Infielder (Age: 30)

Adrianza is the classic utility player but is headed to arbitration after making $1.3 million in 2019. Is he worth it?

Contract: Final year of arbitration.

2020 outlook: Twins keep him.

Luis Arraez

Infielder (Age: 22)

The Twins’ reworked lineup should have him batting first with his quality strike zone knowledge and bats skills.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Twins' leadoff hitter.

C.J. Cron

First base (Age: 29)

Hit 25 homers despite an injured thumb; likely will get $8 million in arbitration. Will Twins bring him back or move Miguel Sano to first?

Contract: Third year arbitration.

2020 outlook: Toss-up to stay with Twins.

Marwin Gonzalez

Infielder-outfielder (Age: 30)

Ended up subbing for injured players for most of the season. Twins must decide whether to hand him a position.

Contract: Signed through 2020.

2020 outlook: Probably the same role.

Nick Gordon

Infielder (Age: 23)

With Royce Lewis at Class AA, oft-injured Gordon is running out of time to show what he can do.

Contract: Minor league.

2020 outlook: Class AAA Rochester.

Jorge Polanco

Shortstop (Age: 26)

Twins got immediate return on their investment, as Polanco became an All-Star and key figure in their offense.

Contract: Signed through 2024.

2020 outlook: Starting shortstop.

Miguel Sano

Infielder (Age: 26)

Will the Twins move him from third to first? He figured some things out this season and will get a nice raise from the $2.65 million he made in 2019.

Contract: Second year arbitration.

2020 outlook: Starter at third or first.

Jonathan Schoop

Second base (Age: 27)

Hit 23 home runs but was on the bench for the playoffs; the Twins’ farm system has middle infielders getting close to the majors. Could stick — and Nelson Cruz would like that — if Sano moves to first and Arraez plays third.

Contract: Free agent.

2020 outlook: 50-50 to return.

Ronald Torreyes

Infielder (Age: 27)

He gets a bump from $800,000 in 2020, so team could go cheaper elsewhere.

Contract: Second year arbitration.

2020 outlook: With another organization.

Byron Buxton

Outfielder (Age: 25)

Too many injuries and wasted seasons, but should be back around Opening Day to provide a spark few teams have.

Contract: Second year arbitration.

2020 outlook: Starting center fielder.

Jake Cave

Outfielder (Age: 26)

Cave is serviceable as a reserve outfielder and provides some pop at the plate.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Twins reserve.

Max Kepler

Outfielder (Age: 26)

On his way to a massive season when a shoulder injury ruined his September. Has a chance to surpass Shawn Green comparisons made when he was signed.

Contract: Signed through 2023.

2020 outlook: Starting right fielder.

Ryan LaMarre

Outfielder (Age: 30)

Late-season pickup for thin outfield.

Contract: First year arbitration.

2020 outlook: With another team.

Ian Miller

Outfielder (Age: 27)

Acquired in August for depth in minors.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Class AAA Rochester.

Eddie Rosario

Outfielder (Age: 28)

Passed 30 homers and 100 RBI this season but seemed to be in the spotlight for not hustling or making accurate throws.

Contract: Second year arbitration.

2020 outlook: Starting left fielder.

Lamonte Wade Jr.

Outfielder (Age: 25)

Debuted and showed off excellent discipline at plate while improving contact. Can play all three outfield spots.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2020 outlook: Destined for Rochester.

Nelson Cruz

Designated Hitter (Age: 39)

Papa Bomba led the offense with 41 homers while driving in 108 runs. His wisdom and mentorship are invaluable. Can he cheat Father Time again?

Contract: Team option for 2020.

2020 outlook: Fixture at DH.