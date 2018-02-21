Who gets the ball?

The NBA defines “clutch” time as inside of five minutes in the fourth quarter or overtime in a game when the score is within five points. Which Wolves get the ball in the clutch? Here’s a look at the team leaders in clutch stats in the 32 games that included clutch time:

Player / Pts / Shooting / Threes / Free throws

Jimmy Butler / 123 / 35-91 (38.5%) / 6-22 (27.3%) / 47-53 (88.7%)

Andrew Wiggins / 67 / 24-52 (46.2%) / 5-14 (35.7%) / 14-21 (66.7%)

Karl-Anthony Towns / 39 / 14-36 (38.9%) / 6-16 (37.5%) / 5-6 (83.3%)

Jeff Teague / 35 / 10-29 (34.5%) / 2-8 (25%) / 13-16 (81.3%)

Taj Gibson / 32 / 10-14 (71.4%) / 0-0 / 12-18 (66.7%)

Jamal Crawford / 19 / 6-10 (60%) / 4-7 (57.1%) / 3-3 (100%)