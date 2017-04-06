Augusta, Ga.

Dustin Johnson just pulled out of The Masters because of a back injury he suffered on Wednesday night, he says after slipping on a wood floor at his rental house.

With the world No. 1 out, who should be the favorite?

At the moment of this writing, there is a 15-way tie for first place and among the leaders a minus-1 is Jordan Spieth.

Let's not overthink this. He's finished second twice and first once in his first three Masters. And he survived the 12th hole today, making par where he made a 7 on Sunday last year.

Johnson's injury and high winds give this Masters an unpredictable feel. If it's going to come down to putting and savvy, I'll take Spieth as my pick. Disclaimer: Picking one player to win a tournament is still pretty silly.

