Gallery: Zamzam Abdirahman,22, waited in line to vote. This is her second presidential election.

Gallery: Amy O'Donell waited in line with her 4-month old, Ben. She though the line would be shorter today.

Gallery: Voters lined up outside the Community Services Building at 217 South Third Street during the last day to vote early, Monday, November 7, 2016 in Minneapolis, MN. Wait times were expected at 45 minutes.

Gallery: Voters including Justin Munro found a wall outside the Community Services Building to fill out voter registration forms during the last day to vote early, Monday, November 7, 2016 in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: Voters made their way into the Community Services Building at 217 South Third Street during the last day to vote early, Monday, November 7, 2016 in Minneapolis, MN. Wait times were expected at 45 minutes.

Gallery: Early Voting Monday, November 7, 2016 at Plato Building, 90 Plato Blvd West, St. Paul. This is the last day of early voting.

Gallery: Election assistant Shane McSparrow explained the voting proceedure to a voter on the last day of early voting in St. Paul.

A new analysis of absentee voter data, obtained Monday just a few hours before the close of early voting, shows that young people have started using the new "no excuses" voting process at a greater rate in the last couple of weeks.

The Star Tribune repeated its earlier analysis of absentee voter data, obtained from the Minnesota Secretary of State. The analysis included comparing it with voter registration and history records to look out who's been casting early ballots and where they live.

This is the first presidential election featuring Minnesota’s new early voting law and residents across the country -- whether they’re actually absent or not -- are taking advantage of being able to cast ballots before Election Day.