A new analysis of absentee voter data, obtained Monday just a few hours before the close of early voting, shows that young people have started using the new "no excuses" voting process at a greater rate in the last couple of weeks.
The Star Tribune repeated its earlier analysis of absentee voter data, obtained from the Minnesota Secretary of State. The analysis included comparing it with voter registration and history records to look out who's been casting early ballots and where they live.
This is the first presidential election featuring Minnesota’s new early voting law and residents across the country -- whether they’re actually absent or not -- are taking advantage of being able to cast ballots before Election Day.
