Frozen Four tracker
With the NCAA Frozen Four at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center set for April 5 and 7, college hockey is heating up. Here's a look at four teams on the rise and four teams sinking:
Four on the rise
Minnesota State Mankato: Nine straight wins for Mavericks, who are No. 4 in PairWise.
Cornell: Big Red is 13-1-2 in its past 16 games.
Michigan: Wolverines are unbeaten in their past four games and just swept Notre Dame.
Minnesota: With Mat Robson, above, on a 5-1-1 run, Gophers have righted season.
Four sinking
Western Michigan: Broncos are on a 1-5-1 stretch, down to No. 15 in PairWise.
Clarkson: Golden Knights on an 0-4-3 skid but still No. 7 in PairWise.
Nebraska Omaha: Split with North Dakota but still 1-3 in past four.
Denver: Hiccup vs. Colorado College could cost Pioneers a No. 1 seed.
Randy Johnson
