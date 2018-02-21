Frozen Four tracker

With the NCAA Frozen Four at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center set for April 5 and 7, college hockey is heating up. Here's a look at four teams on the rise and four teams sinking:

Four on the rise

Minnesota State Mankato: Nine straight wins for Mavericks, who are No. 4 in PairWise.

Cornell: Big Red is 13-1-2 in its past 16 games.

Michigan: Wolverines are unbeaten in their past four games and just swept Notre Dame.

Minnesota: With Mat Robson, above, on a 5-1-1 run, Gophers have righted season.

Four sinking

Western Michigan: Broncos are on a 1-5-1 stretch, down to No. 15 in PairWise.

Clarkson: Golden Knights on an 0-4-3 skid but still No. 7 in PairWise.

Nebraska Omaha: Split with North Dakota but still 1-3 in past four.

Denver: Hiccup vs. Colorado College could cost Pioneers a No. 1 seed.

Randy Johnson