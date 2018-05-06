ABOUT ADE ARUNA

Birthplace: Akuna, Nigeria

Age: 24

Height/weight: 6-5, 262

College: Tulane

Combine star: At the NFL combine, Aruna’s vertical jump of 38.5 inches and his broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches were the best among defensive linemen. His 4.6-second 40-yard dash time was the second-best at the position.