Bench bump
The Gophers have been starting Dupree McBrayer, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy and freshmen Gabe Kalscheur and Daniel Oturu. Here are the players getting the most minutes coming off the bench:
Player (year, pos.) Min/G PPG
Isaiah Washington (so., G) 19.7 4.0
Jarvis Omersa (fr., F) 14.7 4.0
Brock Stull (sr., G)* 13.5 7.0
Matz Stockman (sr., C) 12.7 6.3
Michael Hurt (jr. F) 8.3 2.7
* Stull has played in two games (DNP vs. Utah); the rest have played in all three.
