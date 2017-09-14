An investigation into who leaked confidential information about a University of Minnesota athletic official has ended — with no culprit in sight.

The investigation, which was requested by the Board of Regents in May, cost $74,400 and took about 150 hours to complete, the university reported Thursday. But in the end, it failed to uncover who told KSTP-TV that Randy Handel, an associate athletic director, had been disciplined for violating the U's sexual harassment policy.

"The results of the review were inconclusive — information reviewed did not identify the source of the private personnel information," the university said in a statement released Thursday.

The board ordered the investigation after the TV station reported about Handel's case, saying it had received the information from a university regent. The university hired attorney Don Lewis "to review the release of confidential information," the statement said, out of concern that state privacy laws had been violated. The investigation included "an examination of both electronic mail and cell telephone records of Regents and other University personnel and interviews with those who had access to the confidential information," the U said.

"Even if inconclusive, this review demonstrates the University of Minnesota's commitment to respecting the confidentiality of information concerning individuals within the University community, the importance of ensuring that University officials are complying with Minnesota State Law, and the importance the Board places on its fiduciary responsibility to this institution," the statement concluded.