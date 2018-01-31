Who are the 10 greatest Vikings of all time?
Randy Moss could be the next former Viking to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the 2018 inductees are announced the night before the Super Bowl. Preparation for this sparked a question: Is he among the best Vikings players ever? We debated, and decided to ask 12 of our journalists to rank their top 10. Then we asked you, our readers, and you can see those results — we received over 5,000 top-10 lists — later this week. For now, our picks:
Click or tap on players to reveal comments
Sid Hartman
Sports Columnist
×
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Fran Tarkenton
Quarterback
Patrick Reusse
Sports Columnist
×
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Justice Page was the Associated Press MVP of the league in 1971 as a tackle on a defense that gave up 139 points in 14 games. He also started 215 consecutive games. Slam dunk.
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Jim Souhan
Sports Columnist
×
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Randall McDaniel
Offensive Guard
Randall McDaniel
Offensive Guard
Chip Scoggins
Sports Columnist
×
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Glen Crevier
Sports Editor
×
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Fran Tarkenton
Quarterback
Fran Tarkenton
Quarterback
Rana Cash
NFL Editor
×
Fran Tarkenton
Quarterback
Fran Tarkenton
Quarterback
Fran Tarkenton
Quarterback
Mark Craig
NFL Writer
×
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Ben Goessling
NFL Writer
×
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Andrew Krammer
NFL Writer
×
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Chris Carr
Deputy Sports Editor
×
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Alan Page
Defensive Tackle
Michael Rand
Sports Digital Content Editor
×
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Carl Eller
Defensive End
Carl Eller
Defensive End
Chris Miller
Pro Sports Editor
×
Chris Carr
Sports Columnist
Fran Tarkenton
Quarterback
Fran Tarkenton
Quarterback
