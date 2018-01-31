StarTribune

Who are the 10 greatest Vikings of all time?

Randy Moss could be the next former Viking to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the 2018 inductees are announced the night before the Super Bowl. Preparation for this sparked a question: Is he among the best Vikings players ever? We debated, and decided to ask 12 of our journalists to rank their top 10. Then we asked you, our readers, and you can see those results — we received over 5,000 top-10 lists — later this week. For now, our picks:

Click or tap on players to reveal comments

Sid Hartman

Sports Columnist

1

×

Chris Carr

Sports Columnist

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Fran Tarkenton

Quarterback

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Patrick Reusse

Sports Columnist

1

×

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

Justice Page was the Associated Press MVP of the league in 1971 as a tackle on a defense that gave up 139 points in 14 games. He also started 215 consecutive games. Slam dunk.

1

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Jim Souhan

Sports Columnist

1

×

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Randall McDaniel

Offensive Guard

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Chip Scoggins

Sports Columnist

1

×

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Glen Crevier

Sports Editor

1

×

Chris Carr

Sports Columnist

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Fran Tarkenton

Quarterback

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Rana Cash

NFL Editor

1

×

Fran Tarkenton

Quarterback

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Fran Tarkenton

Quarterback

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Mark Craig

NFL Writer

1

×

Chris Carr

Sports Columnist

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Ben Goessling

NFL Writer

1

×

Chris Carr

Sports Columnist

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Andrew Krammer

NFL Writer

1

×

Chris Carr

Sports Columnist

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Chris Carr

Deputy Sports Editor

1

×

Chris Carr

Sports Columnist

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Alan Page

Defensive Tackle

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Michael Rand

Sports Digital Content Editor

1

×

Chris Carr

Sports Columnist

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Carl Eller

Defensive End

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Chris Miller

Pro Sports Editor

1

×

Chris Carr

Sports Columnist

The greatest WR talent of all-time is the reason a Minneapolis elementary school-aged kid in the 1990s like myself started following the Vikings. He's a generational talent who made his highlight-reel plays now synonymous with the pinnacle of modern football.

1

Fran Tarkenton

Quarterback

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

