SUPER BOWL LII HOME TEAM HISTORY

Who are the 10 greatest Vikings of all time?

Randy Moss could be the next former Viking to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the 2018 inductees are announced the night before the Super Bowl. Preparation for this sparked a question: Is he among the best Vikings players ever? We debated, and decided to ask 12 of our journalists to rank their top 10. Then we asked you, our readers, and you can see those results — we received over 5,000 top-10 lists — later this week. For now, our picks:

Click or tap on players to reveal comments