The Minnesota Whitecaps began their new era in the National Women’s Hockey League with a victory, defeating the Metropolitan Riveters 4-0 at TRIA Rink before a capacity crowd announced at 1,200.
The game was the first in Minnesota history between two paid professional women’s teams. Former Minnesota Duluth forward Katie McGovern scored the Whitecaps’ first goal on a power play at 13 minutes, 29 seconds of the first period. Hannah Brandt, the former Gophers star from Vadnais Heights, made it 2-0 at 4:12 of the second.
Former Gophers forward Kate Schipper and Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Whitecaps. Another Gophers alumna, goaltender Amanda Leveille, stopped all 19 shots she faced.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Yelich, Brewers head to Coors Field up 2-0 on Rox in NLDS
Christian Yelich feels like he's not really locked in — no more than usual, anyway.
Gophers
Purdy leads Iowa State over No. 25 Oklahoma State, 48-42
Only guaranteed one series, third-string quarterback Brock Purdy made it count and ended up playing the rest of the game for Iowa State.
MN United
Madrid loses at Alaves on last-gasp goal, winless in 4 games
Real Madrid is enduring its worst scoring drought in more than three decades.
Gophers
No. 3 Ohio State pulls away to beat pesky Indiana 49-26
Dwayne Haskins Jr. passed for a career-best 455 yards and six touchdowns and No. 3 Ohio State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Indiana 49-26 on Saturday.
Wild
Wild's Fehr surprised by former Gopher Schmidt's suspension
Nate Schmidt was suspended 20 games for violating the NHL's performance-enhancing drug policy. "You just gotta be extra careful," said Eric Fehr, a teammate of Schmidt's in Washington.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.