The Minnesota Whitecaps began their new era in the National Women’s Hockey League with a victory, defeating the Metropolitan Riveters 4-0 at TRIA Rink before a capacity crowd announced at 1,200.

The game was the first in Minnesota history between two paid professional women’s teams. Former Minnesota Duluth forward Katie McGovern scored the Whitecaps’ first goal on a power play at 13 minutes, 29 seconds of the first period. Hannah Brandt, the former Gophers star from Vadnais Heights, made it 2-0 at 4:12 of the second.

Former Gophers forward Kate Schipper and Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Whitecaps. Another Gophers alumna, goaltender Amanda Leveille, stopped all 19 shots she faced.