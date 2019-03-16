During their days in the Western Women’s Hockey League, the Whitecaps reached postseason play three times. After they lost in the Clarkson Cup playoffs in 2011, the league dissolved, leaving the Whitecaps as an independent team with no opportunity to play for trophies or titles.

That changed Friday, when the Whitecaps defeated the Metropolitan Riveters 5-1 in the Isobel Cup semifinals at Tria Rink. The victory in their first-ever playoff game as a member of the National Women’s Hockey League put the Whitecaps into Sunday’s championship game against Buffalo, which also will be held at Tria. Buffalo reached the finals with a 4-0 shutout of Boston last Saturday and will play for its second league title in three years.

The top-seeded Whitecaps got goals from Amanda Boulier, Katie McGovern, Hannah Brandt and Lauren Barnes, as well as 35 saves from goaltender Amanda Leveille. Brandt, a former Gophers forward and Olympic gold medalist from Vadnais Heights, scored on a power play in the second period and added an empty-net goal in the third as the Whitecaps rolled to a 4-0 lead.

The Riveters, the defending NWHL champions, ended Leveille’s shutout bid with 48.8 seconds remaining, when Courtney Burke scored with the Riveters playing five-on-three. Riveters goaltender Katie Fitzgerald, who played at St. Cloud State, made 36 saves.

Riveters forward Amanda Kessel, a two-time Olympian and former Gopher, did not play. Kessel was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points and was recently named a finalist for the league’s most valuable player award.

As they have all season, the Whitecaps again drew a packed house, even though fans had to wait longer than expected for the team’s NWHL playoff debut. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed for five days when last weekend’s snowstorm prevented the Riveters from arriving in time.

Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille stopped a shot by the Riveters’ Madison Packer during the third period. Leveille made 35 saves. win over the Riveters in the NWHL semifinals Friday

A crowd announced at 1,200 — which included Wild owner Craig Leipold — covered every inch of the bleachers, stood three deep behind the end boards and lined up along the staircases. They saw the Whitecaps seize a 2-0 lead in the first period. Though the Riveters outshot the Whitecaps early, Leveille handled everything they put on net, while her teammates cashed in on two quality chances.

At 3:36, Boulier scored on a blast from just inside the blue line. McGovern made it 2-0 at 12:22, skating through traffic to the net, cutting to the right and putting a backhander off a Riveters skate.

Leveille remained dialed in during the second period, despite strobe lights flashing around the arena after a fire alarm was accidentally set off. The Riveters outshot the Whitecaps 13-12 in the period and got a breakaway when Kristin Lewicki slipped past Winny Brown, but Leveille made the save.

The Whitecaps extended the lead to 3-0 late in the period on a well-executed sequence by their power play, which scored on only 7.5 percent of its chances in the regular season. With the Riveters’ Chelsea Ziadie in the box for body checking, Brandt got the puck low in the left circle and beat Fitzgerald at 18:16.

Fitzgerald was pulled with about four minutes remaining in the game.