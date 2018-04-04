For whom the bells toll? Not for Martin Luther King Jr. Wednesday atop Minneapolis City Hall.

The volunteers who ring the City Hall bells have been turned down in their desire to join in Wednesday's worldwide chiming to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the civil rights leader.

Tower Bell Foundation Chair Tony Hill said in an e-mail Tuesday to the volunteers that the Municipal Building Commission, which manages the late 19th-century building, "rejected our idea to join the worldwide bell tolling for [the] MLK anniversary."

A special ringing was conducted for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15, a federal holiday in recognition of King's birthday.

Other notable bell-ringing concerts on the 2018 calendar include Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Syttende Mai, all the major holidays and a noontime program of popular music every Friday from May through September.

A commission staff member said she has been hearing from people in City Hall wondering about whether the bells would toll to honor King's death on April 4, 1968.

Messages were left Wednesday morning with Commission Director Erin Delaney seeking an explanation for no special ringing Wednesday of the 15 bells, which range from 300 to 7,000 pounds.

Hill said Delaney told him the four-member commission did not act on the volunteers' request, adding that she gave him no specific reason. However, Hill continued, the request coming two weeks ago may not have given the commission enough time to decide.

"They like it when they are given more advance notice," he said.

The board last met in February and is scheduled to convene again Monday. It is comprised of four members: Hennepin County Commissioners Jan Callison and Peter McLaughlin, Mayor Jacob Frey and Council Member Lisa Goodman.

Volunteer ringer and former Star Tribune reporter Dan Wascoe said he finds the decision "curious in light of previous concerts to commemorate the passings of the likes of Michael Jackson and Kirby Puckett. The bells have many functions, including to remind our residents of noteworthy events, making us more of a community."

Hill did say that the concerts for Jackson and Puckett came at times when the bells were scheduled to ring anyway, making the need for specific commission approval unnecessary.

The global bell tolling is being spearheaded by the National Civil Rights Museum, which once was the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, the location where King was slain. The bells were to sound shortly after 6 p.m., the time when King was shot on the motel balcony.

"We are asking you to join us in tolling your church or campus bell 39 times to honor the number of years Dr. King dwelled on this earth and to pay homage to his legacy," the National Civil Rights Museum explains on its website.

There is at least one downtown Minneapolis location where the bells will ring in King's honor Wednesday evening. That's seven blocks away at Central Lutheran Church.