Scouting report Gophers at Maryland

11 a.m. Saturday, Maryland Stadium (BTN, 100.3-FM)

A look at the Terrapins

Maryland (2-1) sprinted out of the gate, knocking off Texas 34-29 and routing Bowling Green 45-14. But that changed when Temple rolled to a 35-14 victory at College Park, amassing 429 total yards and holding the Terps to 195. Maryland’s pass protection was a mess, allowing seven sacks, and the Terps converted only once on 12 third downs. “There’s a lot of different things we could have done better, but ultimately I’m the offensive coordinator,’’ Terrapins interim coach Matt Canada said. “When you look at the offensive production that we did not have and the way that we played, that falls on me.’’

Who to watch: Kasim Hill, QB

Hill, a 6-2, 234-pound redshirt freshman, was one of eight four-star recruits for Maryland in its 2017 recruiting class and started two games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. He showed his potential quickly this year by passing for 222 yards, including a 65-yard TD strike to Jeshaun Jones, in the win over Texas. Against Temple, Maryland fell behind and Hill went only 7-for-17 passing for 56 yards with an interception returned for a 78-yard score.

From the interim coach: Matt Canada

The well-traveled Canada took over as interim coach in August when Maryland placed coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave amid an investigation following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair after an offseason workout. Canada, who was let go by LSU coach Ed Orgeron after one season, has been offensive coordinator at four other Power Five programs — Indiana, Wisconsin, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh. He’s comfortable in doing two jobs, coach and offensive coordinator. “The bottom line: I’m just trying to find a way to put our players in a position to make plays, and our staff’s doing very good job,’’ he said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to do that and get a different result on Saturday.’’

Randy Johnson