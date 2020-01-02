Five Gophers whose stock is on the rise after the Outback Bowl:

Tyler Johnson: The senior receiver finished his career in iconic fashion. He set Gophers bowl as well as personal records for his 12 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns, including a 73-yard score and a remarkable one-handed, barely inbounds grab in the end zone. With the NFL Draft upcoming and a stacked class of receivers declaring, Johnson did everything to help his prospects and leaves the Gophers as the all-time leader in receiving yards (3,305) and receiving touchdowns (33).

Interim offensive coordinator Matt Simon.

Interim offensive coordinator Matt Simon: Calling his first game against one of the best defenses in college football was no problem for the receivers coach. He’s been the Gophers passing game coordinator and certainly showed that area’s dominance. But he also made surprising high-risk, high-reward decisions, like on fourth-and-1 from Auburn’s 41-yard line late in the game, a play-action pass to tight end Bryce Witham that allowed the Gophers to run out the rest of the clock. After Kirk Ciarrocca’s departure to Penn State a week ago, Simon made a strong case why he should be the successor.

Minnesota Gophers tight end Bryce Witham (85) celebrated after a first down late in the fourth quarter, setting the Gophers up for victory formation and a win against the Auburn Tigers.

Tight end Bryce Witham: He’s the fourth-string tight end behind starter Jake Paulson, Ko Kieft and Brevyn Spann-Ford. But he made the most of his increased playing time Wednesday, with Paulson out injured. He caught two passes for 12 yards — the 11-yard fourth-down conversion to seal the game, and a short touchdown on fourth down after officials had already overturned two other Gophers scores. He can personally gain from a clutch showing, but he also made an argument that the Gophers tight ends are there for more than just extra blocking.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi: His defense was hardly on the field against Auburn, just more than 22 minutes, but that’s because they seemed to force a three-and-out most series. The Gophers held Auburn’s potent rush, which averaged 211 yards per game entering Wednesday, to just five yards in the first half and 56 overall. Auburn also converted only three of 11 third downs. Rossi was the interim coordinator last season before earning the full-time gig. And with Ciarrocca, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck’s right hand man for seven years, now gone, Rossi could become Fleck’s new No. 2.

Rrunning back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) ran for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers.

Running back Mohamed Ibrahim: Ibrahim reclaimed the No. 1 running back throne in the Outback Bowl, rushing for 140 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He ascended into the stop spot as a freshman last season with injuries to seniors Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks. But he graciously took a step back this season when both returned. Now, 2020 is set to be all about Mo.