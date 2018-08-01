Bad Axe Throwing

With a big warehouselike space in an industrial building with 16 targets divided by chain link fencing, this Canadian chain focuses on ax throwing. There are various axes to try, and kids can throw. Bad Axe Throwing is hoping to get a license to sell beer, but you can bring in your own food.

Cost: Book a 2½-hour session with ax coaches for a group for $35 to $40 a person, or just do an hourlong walk-in session for $20.

2505 NE. Kennedy St., Suite A, Mpls. badaxethrowing.com, 1-888-435-0001

FlannelJax’s

Located in the sprawling former factory that also houses the Can Can Wonderland entertainment center, ­FlannelJax’s feels like a mix of vintage industrial and North Woods lodge, with scarred wooden floors, exposed bricks and beams and windows that let in lots of light. There are 14 targets for ax throwing, plus the option to do other “timber sports,” including sawing through a log with a two-person crosscut saw or balancing on a logrolling device. Ax throwing venues typically require participants to wear closed-toed shoes. If you show up with sandals at FlannelJax’s, they will lend you loafers. They have socks for sale for $2. Must be 18 years old to participate. They hope to serve beer and wine.

Cost: $25 per person for an hourlong walk-in session, $40 per person for a two-hour group session.

755 N. Prior Av., Suite 102, St. Paul. flanneljaxs.com, 612-268-4800

Big Axes Hurling Hall

Part of the Big Thrill Factory, a big box entertainment center that offers everything from bowling to trampolines to laser tag, the Hurling Hall replaced an escape room. It has two ax throwing targets and allows ages 11 and up to throw. The lighter axes here may be less intimidating than others. Food (pizza, wings and pitchers of beer) can be ordered on-site.

Cost: $20 per person for a one-hour experience, including a hurling competition. Or for $4, you can take eight throws.

7053 N. 10th St., Oakdale. bigthrillfactory.com/axes, 952-698-7700

Battle Axed

The least urban of the urban ax throwing venues, Battle Axed is an outdoor venue on a 200-acre property that also hosts paintball and Arrow Forces, an archery tag game. The ax throwing area is in an open field with four targets. There are various axes, including two-sided axes. Ages 12 and older only. You can bring your own beer and wine.

Cost: $30 per person for a two-hour experience.

22554 Texas Av., Lakeville. battleaxed.com, 952-892-1540