Lindsey Vonn, United States 2001–19 82
Annemarie Moser-Proll, Austria 1969–80 62
Mikaela Shiffrin, United States 2012–active 56
Vreni Schneider, Switzerland 1984–95 55
Renate Gotschl, Austria 1993–2009 46
Vonn has more World Cup wins than any man or woman except Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden, who is the men’s record-holder with 86.
Souhan: Feats of Vonn, Moore might never be matched
At the end of a week that included National Girls and Women in Sports Day, let's recognize the importance of Lindsey Vonn and Maya Moore.
Conqueror of mountains: Vonn to race for final time
Lindsey Vonn's final race is Sunday morning. The Buck Hill product will leave the sport with 82 World Cup victories, the most by any woman in history, and the only Olympic downhill gold won by an American woman.
Magic Johnson plans to hug Lakers after NBA trade deadline
Magic Johnson plans to hug it out with the Los Angeles Lakers to help them cope with the fallout from the NBA trade deadline.
Whittaker out of fight against Gastelum at UFC 234
Australia's UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker withdrew from his championship defense against Kelvin Gastelum on Sunday at UFC 234 because of an abdominal injury and subsequent emergency surgery.
Moretti leads No. 18 Texas Tech past Oklahoma 66-54
Texas Tech has come a long way since its three-game losing streak last month.
