Lindsey Vonn, United States 2001–19 82

Annemarie Moser-Proll, Austria 1969–80 62

Mikaela Shiffrin, United States 2012–active 56

Vreni Schneider, Switzerland 1984–95 55

Renate Gotschl, Austria 1993–2009 46

 

Vonn has more World Cup wins than any man or woman except Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden, who is the men’s record-holder with 86.