As the House Judiciary Committee appeared poised to approve articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Star Tribune checked in with members of Minnesota's congressional delegation to ask whether they support or oppose impeaching the president. Like much of the nation, they are largely split along party lines. Here are their current positions.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D)
Where she stands on impeachment:Klobuchar has been critical of President Trump's actions toward Ukraine but says she wants him to receive a “fair trial" in the Senate.
What she said:“I’ve made this very clear that I think this is an impeachable offense,” she said about Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine during an appearance on ABC's "This Week."
Sen. Tina Smith (D)
Where she stands on impeachment:Supports, but says the vote is up to House members.
What she said:"I think there has been significant evidence presented in the House about how the president used his position to encourage a foreign country to interfere in our elections. My job in the Senate will be to look at all the evidence and hear both sides of the argument."
Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-1st District)
Where he stands on impeachment:Opposes
What he said:"When they ask me, what is an impeachable offense, I say I’ll know it when I see it, and so far I haven’t seen it."
Rep. Angie Craig (D-2nd District)
Where she stands on impeachment:Supports
What she said:“My values would require the same vote if this were a Democratic president,” she said Sunday in a prepared statement. “It is about protecting our democratic values, about right and wrong, and about upholding my oath to the Constitution and the rule of law.”
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-3rd District)
Where he stands on impeachment:Supports
What he said:“To me there is no alternative. The Constitution and the founders anticipated a president like this one, but it did not anticipate a Congress filled with so many who lack courage. This is a time for some courage, and if that makes me a one-term member of Congress then I know I can look back and know I voted on principal and to uphold my oath.”
Rep. Betty McCollum (D-4th District)
Where she stands on impeachment:Supports
What she said:“Let these articles of impeachment also serve as a clear and unambiguous message to all future presidents: Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, will never tolerate or appease an abusive, corrupt executive.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-5th District)
Where she stands on impeachment:Supports
What she said:“Actually, you have proven to be one of the most corrupt presidents ever. You abused the power of your office and obstructed the House’s investigation. You are not above the law. Impeachment is a tool Congress has been given to hold you accountable. And we will use it,” Omar wrote on Twitter.
Rep. Tom Emmer (R-6th District)
Where he stands on impeachment:Opposes
What he said:“Rather than attempt to undo an election with impeachment, Congress needs to focus on the very real and pressing issues facing our country.”
Rep. Collin Peterson (D-7th District)
Where he stands on impeachment:Undecided, leaning against
What he said:“I don’t condone what the president did. But at the beginning of this thing they said they were going to have bipartisan support or not move ahead. There’s no bipartisan support. It’s just going to further divide the country.”
Rep. Pete Stauber (R-8th District)
Where he stands on impeachment:Opposes
What he said:“There’s no high crimes and misdemeanors. At all. This is going on hearsay. The country wants us to move forward.”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Schumer, pushing McConnell to negotiate, lays out plan for impeachment trial
Schumer plan comes after McConnell says he's taking cues from the White House
National
Five aides to party-switching House lawmaker resign
Five aides to a House Democrat who plans to become a Republican are resigning, saying his party switch "does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office."
National
Sackler-owned opioid maker pushes overdose treatment abroad
The gleaming white booth towered over the medical conference in Italy in October, advertising a new brand of antidote for opioid overdoses. "Be prepared. Get…
National
Democrats seek Bolton, Mulvaney for impeachment trial
Senate Democrats are proposing a weekslong Senate impeachment trial seeking testimony from four new witnesses including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney over President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine, according to a detailed outline released Sunday.
National
Military academies probe possible 'white power' sign at game
The U.S. Military Academy and Naval Academy have appointed officers to conduct separate internal investigations into possible "white power" hand gestures flashed by a few…