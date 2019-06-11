Studies have shown that a playful mind-set is associated with lower stress, greater life satisfaction and happiness, more participation in social activities, and greater productivity, creativity and cooperation in work settings.

That’s why places like the Minnesota Children’s Museum are giving adults permission to not act their age. The next Minnesota Children’s Museum Adults@Play event will be 6 to 10 p.m. on June 27. But here are some other places in the Twin Cities where grown-ups can be a kid again:

1. Get crafty with a class at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis, which offers Nordic-themed courses for adults in glass, stenciled fabrics, weaving, woodcarving, felted wool, birch-bark jewelry and more.

2. The play’s the thing at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, which offers classes for adults in acting, dance, playwriting and even stage combat for all levels of experience.

3. Classes at the Brave New Workshop comedy theaterin Minneapolis include an improv program for adults 55 and older with games and exercises designed to teach improv skills while improving memory, focus, imagination and playfulness.

4. At the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis, adults can sign up for individual lessons in a range of instruments. The school’s Music for Life program, designed for 55+ learners, includes everything from a cabaret singing class to ukulele jam sessions.

5. Can Can Wonderland, the whimsical entertainment venue in St. Paul, offers trivia, karaoke, tap-dancing classes, artist-designed miniature golf and vintage arcade games along with grown-up boozy malts and slushies.

6. The indoor obstacle courses at local ninja gyms are described as “playgrounds on steroids,” so naturally they attract kids. But adults are welcome too at classes and open gym sessions at places like the Obstacle Academy in Edina.