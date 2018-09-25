Where Mauer ranks

Joe Mauer today begins what could be the last homestand of his long major league and Twins career. Here’s where the 2009 American League MVP and three-time Gold Glove winner ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in a few statistical categories (The Twins began as the Washington Senators, but this list includes only players who played in Minnesota):

Batting average Years At-bats Avg.

1. Rod Carew 1967-78 6,235 .334

2. Kirby Puckett 1984-95 7,244 .318

3. Shane Mack 1990-94 2,161 .309

T4. Brian Harper 1988-93 2,503 .306

T4. Joe Mauer 2004-18 6,901 .306

T6. Tony Oliva 1962-76 6,301 .304

T6. Chuck Knoblauch 1991-97 3,939 .304

Hits Years At-bats Hits

1. Kirby Puckett 1984-95 7,244 2,304

2. Joe Mauer 2004-18 6,901 2,112

3. Rod Carew 1967-78 6,235 2,085

4. Harmon Killebrew* 1954-74 7,835 2,024

5. Tony Oliva 1962-76 6,301 1,917

Games played Years Games

1. Harmon Killebrew* 1954-74 2,329

2. Joe Mauer 2004-18 1,851

3. Kirby Puckett 1984-95 1,851

4. Kent Hrbek 1981-94 1,747

5. Tony Oliva 1962-76 1,676

* — Killebrew played in Washington from 1954-60