Where Mauer ranks
Joe Mauer today begins what could be the last homestand of his long major league and Twins career. Here’s where the 2009 American League MVP and three-time Gold Glove winner ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in a few statistical categories (The Twins began as the Washington Senators, but this list includes only players who played in Minnesota):
Batting average Years At-bats Avg.
1. Rod Carew 1967-78 6,235 .334
2. Kirby Puckett 1984-95 7,244 .318
3. Shane Mack 1990-94 2,161 .309
T4. Brian Harper 1988-93 2,503 .306
T4. Joe Mauer 2004-18 6,901 .306
T6. Tony Oliva 1962-76 6,301 .304
T6. Chuck Knoblauch 1991-97 3,939 .304
Hits Years At-bats Hits
1. Kirby Puckett 1984-95 7,244 2,304
2. Joe Mauer 2004-18 6,901 2,112
3. Rod Carew 1967-78 6,235 2,085
4. Harmon Killebrew* 1954-74 7,835 2,024
5. Tony Oliva 1962-76 6,301 1,917
Games played Years Games
1. Harmon Killebrew* 1954-74 2,329
2. Joe Mauer 2004-18 1,851
3. Kirby Puckett 1984-95 1,851
4. Kent Hrbek 1981-94 1,747
5. Tony Oliva 1962-76 1,676
* — Killebrew played in Washington from 1954-60
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.