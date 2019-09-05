NFL PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
Wild-card round
AFC
No. 5 Chargers (10-6) over No. 4 Titans (10-6)
No. 3 Steelers (11-5) over No. 6 Browns (9-7)
NFC
No. 4 Vikings (10-6) over No. 5 Seahawks (11-5)
No. 3 Eagles (11-5) over No. 6 Packers (9-7)
Divisional round
AFC
No. 2 Patriots (12-4) over No. 3 Steelers
No. 1 Chiefs (15-1) over No. 5 Chargers
NFC
No. 2 Rams (11-5) over No. 3 Eagles
No. 1 Saints (12-4) over No. 4 Vikings
AFC Championship
Chiefs over Patriots
NFC Championship
Saints over Rams
Super Bowl LIV
Chiefs over Saints
Individual awards
MVP Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Repeat for Mahomes.
Coach of the Year Andy Reid, Chiefs
Won AP Coach of the Year in 2002.
Defensive MVP Aaron Donald, DT, Rams
Three-peat for Donald.
Offensive MVP Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
Can do it all.
Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
He’ll have a lot of numbers, just not many wins.
Defensive Rookie of the Year Devin Bush JR., LB, Steelers
Seventh defender and 10th overall player drafted.
Comeback Player of the Year Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
Hard to believe he’s only started 10 NFL games.
Biggest Surprise
The Browns actually do make the playoffs. Super Bowl? Not so much.
Biggest disappointment
The Bears fall short of the playoffs.