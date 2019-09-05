NFL PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS

Wild-card round

AFC

No. 5 Chargers (10-6) over No. 4 Titans (10-6)

No. 3 Steelers (11-5) over No. 6 Browns (9-7)

NFC

No. 4 Vikings (10-6) over No. 5 Seahawks (11-5)

No. 3 Eagles (11-5) over No. 6 Packers (9-7)

Divisional round

AFC

No. 2 Patriots (12-4) over No. 3 Steelers

No. 1 Chiefs (15-1) over No. 5 Chargers

NFC

No. 2 Rams (11-5) over No. 3 Eagles

No. 1 Saints (12-4) over No. 4 Vikings

AFC Championship

Chiefs over Patriots

NFC Championship

Saints over Rams

Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs over Saints

Individual awards

MVP Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Repeat for Mahomes.

Coach of the Year Andy Reid, Chiefs

Won AP Coach of the Year in 2002.

Defensive MVP Aaron Donald, DT, Rams

Three-peat for Donald.

Offensive MVP Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Can do it all.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

He’ll have a lot of numbers, just not many wins.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Devin Bush JR., LB, Steelers

Seventh defender and 10th overall player drafted.

Comeback Player of the Year Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

Hard to believe he’s only started 10 NFL games.

Biggest Surprise

The Browns actually do make the playoffs. Super Bowl? Not so much.

Biggest disappointment

The Bears fall short of the playoffs.