DOWN BUT NOT OUT
* Biggest comebacks in Vikings history
Pts. Final score Date
24 Vikings 28, 49ers 27 Dec. 4, 1977
23 Vikings 28, Eagles 23 Dec. 1, 1985
21 Vikings 42, 49ers 41 Oct. 24, 1965
20 Vikings 27, Broncos 23 Sunday
20 Vikings 21, Bears 20 Oct. 4, 1992
17 Vikings 23, Packers 20 Oct. 23, 2005
17 Vikings 27, Dallas 17 Nov. 8, 1999
17 Vikings 26, Broncos 23 Nov. 14, 1993
17 Vikings 27, Giants 24 Nov. 5, 1967
