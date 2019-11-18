DOWN BUT NOT OUT

* Biggest comebacks in Vikings history

Pts. Final score Date

24 Vikings 28, 49ers 27 Dec. 4, 1977

23 Vikings 28, Eagles 23 Dec. 1, 1985

21 Vikings 42, 49ers 41 Oct. 24, 1965

20 Vikings 27, Broncos 23 Sunday

20 Vikings 21, Bears 20 Oct. 4, 1992

17 Vikings 23, Packers 20 Oct. 23, 2005

17 Vikings 27, Dallas 17 Nov. 8, 1999

17 Vikings 26, Broncos 23 Nov. 14, 1993

17 Vikings 27, Giants 24 Nov. 5, 1967