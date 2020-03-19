The 2020 NBA draft already has a reputation for lacking dominant players who are thought to be sure-fire top picks in June.

That also makes for a wide variance of opinions about players thought to be in the next tier of talent, including University of Minnesota center Daniel Oturu. He is projected anywhere from being a lottery pick to a second-rounder in a sampling of mock drafts.

That's important for Gophers fans because one of the things Oturu is trying to determine right now is whether he should turn pro, which looks to be his preference, of stay at Minnesota.

Here's a look at where Oturu falls in five mock drafts:

NBAdraft.net has Oturu going to Charlotte with the seventh overall pick. Earlier in the season, the web site had him listed 19th among the top 100 players on its "Big Board."

Tankathon.com, which does mock drafts and rankings for several sports, has Oturu going to Philadelphia with the 34th pick overall, which drops him to the second round. That web site lists him below the top two tiers of players who could be available.

NBAdraftroom.com puts Oturu as a late first-rounder, sending him to the New York Knicks with the 27th pick.

CBSsports.com draft expert Gary Parrish has Oturu going to Utah with the 28th pick, calling him good enough to make an impact at both ends of the court.

ESPN.com also has Oturu falling into the second round, going to Sacramento with the 37th pick.

Keep in mind that draft order could change based on what happens if the NBA season is continued in some manner -- and, of course, if trades shake up the order.

And while you're checking out those sites for what they're saying about Oturu, you can checking out a wide variety of projections for the Timberwolves, as well as for Tre Jones of Duke and Zeke Nnaji of Arizona, who are also considering going pro despite having college eligibility remaining.